51 Romantic Photos Of Michelle And Barack Obama

President Barack Obama joked with a crowd in Decator, Ga., today that he couldn’t imagine a more romantic Valentine’s Day than with “all of you, all the press here.”But he noted that his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama, made him promise to be home in time for their date tonight. He already got her flowers — something that was easy for him because of his access to the White House Rose Garden.

Over the past four years, the Obamas’ marriage has become a key White House asset, earning the President positive media coverage even when his personal approval ratings were at their lowest. Obama mentions Michelle in almost every speech he gives, and often seems unable to resist showering his wife with PDA, even when the cameras are rolling.

For Valentine’s Day, here’s a look back at some of Washington’s first couple’s most romantic moments from Barack’s first inauguration through the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Secret Service agents avert their eyes as the Obamas share a private moment on Inauguration Day 2009.

The Obamas head to the 2009 Inauguration Day balls.

Dancing at the White House during the Governors Ball in February 2009.

Holding hands while heading to Camp David for the first time in March 2009.

In the White House's Red Room with adviser Valerie Jarrett in March 2009.

The Obamas share another hug in Prague before heading in different directions on an overseas trip in April 2009.

Barack checks out what's in Michelle's mug at the Marine Barracks evening parade in Washington on July 24, 2009.

Watching fireworks at the White House on July 4, 2009.

Meeting with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican on July 10, 2009.

Barack gives Michelle a kiss after his June 2009 health care speech.

The Obamas dance at the Nobel Banquet in Oslo, Norway after the President was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

Posing for their first holiday portrait at the White House.

Sharing a kiss after the State of the Union address in 2010.

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin looks on as Barack and Michelle groove at the 2010 Governors Ball.

Waiting in the White House Map Room before the then-Mexican President Felipe Calderon and his wife arrive on the South Lawn on May 19, 2010.

Vice President Joe Biden chats with the First Couple in the White House in May 2010.

Pretending to march to music before a July 4, 2010, ceremony.

Another fireworks show at the White House.

The First Couple's hands touch on the railing of a boat during an August 2010 tour of St. Andrews Bay in Panama City.

The Obamas walk the White House Colonnade on Sept. 21, 2010.

The Obamas share a moment in the White House Green Room in October 2010.

The Obamas meet with young dancers at a Diwali candle lighting during a visit to Mumbai, India in November 2010.

The Obama family reacts as they light up the National Christmas Tree in December 2010.

The First Couple prepares to make an entrance at a June 2011 awards ceremony.

Barack looks on while Michelle draws a pint at Ollie Hayes' Pub during a May visit to Moneygall, Ireland.

Michelle looks shocked as her husband soothes a baby at the 2011 White House Congressional picnic.

Barack congratulates Michelle after she jump-ropes during a July 2011 White House Presidential Active Lifestyle Award event.

The Obamas visit the Flight 93 crash site on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Barack whispers something to Michelle during a break between events at the 2011 UN General Assembly.

After the 2012 State of the Union address, Michelle waits while Barack calls John Buchanan that his daughter Jessica was rescued by U.S. Special Operations Forces in Somalia.

The Obamas chat before a Smithsonian Museum of African American History reception at the White House in February 2012.

The First Couple shares a private dance before a May 2012 concert at the White House.

Waving goodbye to Israeli President Shimon Peres after hosting a Presidential Medal Of Freedom ceremony and dinner in his honour on June 13, 2012.

The First Couple presents Assistant Usher Reggie Dickson with a birthday cake after Peres' Medal of Freedom ceremony.

The First Lady greets Barack Obama on the tarmac at JFK in June 2012.

The Obamas look out over their hometown skyline in Chicago on June 15, 2012.

At Valerie Jarrett's daughter's Chicago wedding in June 2012.

The Obamas watch the 2012 Independence Day fireworks show from the White House roof.

The Obamas dance in their seats at a U.S. Men's Olympic basketball team game in July 2012.

The First Couple gets caught on the KissCam.

But gets it right on the second try.

The Obamas made history with this August 2012 hug — this became the most tweeted photo of all time after Obama sent it out to his followers on election night.

Barack wraps Michelle in a hug after the final 2012 presidential debate.

Another hug, this time after the President's re-election victory is announced.

Listening to the Seneca Valley High School Chamber Choir after a December 2012 holiday reception.

The Obamas share a kiss during the inaugural parade.

And again.

The Obamas share their first dance during the Commander-In-Chief's Ball on Inauguration Day 2013.

