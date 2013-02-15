51 Romantic Photos Of Michelle And Barack Obama

Photo: White House photo/Pete Souza

President Barack Obama joked with a crowd in Decator, Ga., today that he couldn’t imagine a more romantic Valentine’s Day than with “all of you, all the press here.”But he noted that his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama, made him promise to be home in time for their date tonight. He already got her flowers — something that was easy for him because of his access to the White House Rose Garden.



Over the past four years, the Obamas’ marriage has become a key White House asset, earning the President positive media coverage even when his personal approval ratings were at their lowest. Obama mentions Michelle in almost every speech he gives, and often seems unable to resist showering his wife with PDA, even when the cameras are rolling.

For Valentine’s Day, here’s a look back at some of Washington’s first couple’s most romantic moments from Barack’s first inauguration through the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

