I’m a 31-year-old who struggles with acne and hyperpigmentation, and my entire skincare routine is bar soap and moisturizer. A dermatologist told me to ditch the soap for a gentler cleanser.

Thobeka is a 31-year-old with oily skin who wants to fix her break outs and hyperpigmentation. Thobeka/Insider

Thobeka is a 31-year-old with oily skin concerned about acne and hyperpigmentation.

A dermatologist recommended she treat her acne in order to treat her hyperpigmentation.

If you’d like to have your skincare routine reviewed by experts, fill out this form.

Thobeka is a 31-year-old who volunteered to have her skincare routine reviewed for Insider’s Skin Clinic series.

As someone with oily skin, Thobeka says the biggest concerns she would like to address are hyperpigmentation and acne breakouts.

Dr. Carlos Charles, dermatologist and co-founder of 4.5.6 Skin, told Insider because Thobeka has melanin-rich skin, her acne and hyperpigmentation are linked. Charles told Insider she needs to insert acne-fighting ingredients into her routine in order to address her hyperpigmentation.

“For those with melanin-rich skin, acne and hyperpigmentation tend to all be linked, so it is crucial to effectively treat the acne to also successfully control the hyperpigmentation,” Charles said.

Thobeka has a simple, 2-step routine. Charles said she needs to add in more ingredients to address her concerns.

Thobeka likes to start her mornings by washing her face with bar soap and letting it air dry. She follows it up with Neutrogena Hydroboost gel moisturizer. Her nighttime routine is exactly the same.

“While this skincare routine isn’t inherently bad, it may be a little simple for a person with acne and hyperpigmentation,” Charles said.

Because Thobeka has specific skincare concerns she wants to address, Charles recommends adding in more ingredients that tackle hyperpigmentation and acne like vitamin C and salicylic acid. Salicylic acid treats acne and reduces inflammation, while vitamin C lightens acne scars and hyperpigmentation.

Bar soap is too abrasive to the face and can cause acne. Charles suggests a gentle, acne-fighting cleanser

Thobeka uses bar soap to cleanse her face, but Charles said the ingredients could be too abrasive to her skin and can actually cause my acne.

“Regular soap may cause excessive dryness leading to sensitive and irritated skin that may break out even more,” Charles said. “Also, dehydrating the skin may trigger the overproduction of oil to compensate for this dryness leading to challenging combination skin.”

Instead, Charles suggests using a gentle foaming cleanser that contains salicylic acid to treat her acne, like CeraVe foaming cleanser.

Thobeka should swap out her gel moisturizer for something made for oily skin

Charles said Thobeka’s moisturizer isn’t right for her skin concerns or skin type, so she should switch to a product that works for oily skin. Thobeka could try a lightweight creamy cleanser to properly balance her skin’s oil production.

Overall, Thobeka’s basic steps are generally correct, however, she needs to switch her products for ones better suited to address her skincare concerns.