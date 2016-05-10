A British sailor broke his hand during the America's Cup -- and kept on racing

William Fierman Land Rover BAR sailor Ed Powys with a likely broken left hand.

Land Rover BAR, the British challenger for the America’s Cup, had a bad day.

Conditions on the water Sunday were gusty, to say the least, which occasionally made success a matter of being in the right place at the right time when the wind did pick up.

For Land Rover BAR, winners of the previous race in Oman, luck was not on their side, and the team had to settle for fifth overall.

“I don’t know what happened out there,” an exasperated David “Freddie” Carr, a sailor on the team, said. “I thought we sailed really well.”

Ed Powys, one of the youngest members of the team, had an even worse experience — likely breaking his hand during the second of three races.

“When the daggerboard is angled all the way back there is no space there. And when I was turning the winch I smashed it,” Powys told Business Insider.

His crewmates suggested making a substitution before the final race, but Powys refused — and sailed on.

While the team debriefed their closest fans and supporters after the races, Powys’ hand was visibly purple and swollen.

“I’m watching him shaking hands with people after the race,” Carr said with a smile.

NOW WATCH: Johnny Depp makes fun of his Australian dog smuggling apology while in London



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.