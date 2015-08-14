This genius app uses Uber and Yelp to whisk you and your friends away to a random secret bar nearby

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 12: Whitney Port (L) and Mixologist Adrian Biggs together with MARTINI Sparkling Wines enjoy a Cocktail Tasting at The Library Bar at The Redbury Hotel on December 12, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for MARTINI Sparkling Wines)

Sometimes you need to program a little extra adventure in your life. At least that’s the premise of a new app, Bar Roulette, which combines Uber and Yelp to whisk you away to a random (highly rated) bar, keeping the destination secret until you arrive.

Why do that? Sure, you could sit at home scrolling through Yelp and endlessly debating which bar seems like it has the right vibe for your taste. But that can get stale. Bar Roulette is about letting go and getting some app-assisted spontaneity.

Here’s how it works.

You open Bar Roulette and sign in with Uber in the same way you would sign in with Facebook or Google in another app. Then you set the mile radius you want to go, and the app picks a top-rated Yelp bar, keeping it a secret from you. It then orders an Uber for you and tells the driver where to go, again without letting you in on the mystery bar’s name or location. Lastly, when you arrive at the bar, it reveals the name to you (in case there are a couple on the block).

“It even checks to make sure the bar is open so it works on Saturday morning…I won’t judge,” creator Tyler Swartz wrote on Product Hunt.

Commenters on Product Hunt have already asked for added functionality like restaurants, or even Airbnb.

Strangely enough, we wrote about the possibility of an app like this back in March, along with seven other avenues opened up by Uber’s ride request API. And now it actually exists.

Bar Roulette isn’t an iPhone or Android app, it’s a web app that you can visit on your phone or computer by clicking here. If you want to bookmark the web app in your phone’s web browser, you can always add it to your homescreen, which will save the link as an app on your homescreen.

