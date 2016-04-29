This nifty iPhone app finds you a great new bar to try and keeps it a secret until you arrive

Last summer, Bar Roulette introduced the concept of using Uber and Yelp to find a random (and highly rated) new bar for you, with the twist being the destination was kept a secret from you until you arrived. The idea was to add a bit of spontaneity into your life, or date perhaps, but the app was a bit rough around the edges — it was only a side-project web app after all.

But now Bar Roulette has launched its first iPhone app, and made its interface both sleeker and much more useful.

Here’s how the new Bar Roulette works:

First, you select a radius and location where you want to find a good bar (it doesn’t have to be nearby).

Then you set your price range and choose to either use Yelp or Foursquare data.

Bar Roulette finds you a bar and gives you the estimated fare.

Once you arrive at your destination, the app reveals which bar it chose for you.

Here’s a good graphic of what it looks like:

If the Bar Roulette app proves a hit, it’s easy to see the concept extending to something like restaurants.

Check out the Bar Roulette app for iOS.

