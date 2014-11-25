The Guy From 'Bar Rescue' Reveals Exactly How To Fire Someone -- And When To Give A 2nd Chance

The reality show “Bar Rescue” is in its fourth season on Spike TV. Each episode offers an opportunity for veteran food and beverage industry consultant Jon Taffer to swoop in and revive a failing bar. Usually this entails having to identify the staff’s weakest link.

Taffer recently dropped by the Business Insider headquarters during a promotional tour for his new BarHQ app.

