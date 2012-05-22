Bar Refaeli Tops Maxim's 'Hot 100' List—Here's Today's Buzz

- Maxim MagazineBar Refaeli beats out the likes of Olivia Munn, Mila Kunis and Megan Fox to be crowned number one on Maxim magazine’s “Hot 100” list on stands May 29. Maxim’s editors say the Israeli beauty “puts the ‘promise’ in the Promised Land.”
- ABC adds “Good Morning America” spinoff set to air in the afternoon. The morning show’s third (non-consecutive) hour will be hosted by “GMA” alums Lara Spencer and Josh Elliott.
- Usher breaks down in an Atlanta court during custody battle after “bad dad” accusations by his ex-wife.
- After eight seasons on A&E, “Dog The Bounty Hunter” has just been canceled.
- “The Biggest Loser” fitness guru Jillian Michaels debuts her adopted daughter in these exclusive pictures.
- The MGM Grand hotel and casino is investigating Bobbi Kristina after a TMZ video shows the 19-year-old gambling while she was in town for the Billboard Music Awards.
- John Mayer admits he put his foot in his mouth when calling ex-girlfriend Jessica Simpson “sexual napalm” in a past interview.
- See Gwyneth Paltrow’s cool kids rock out to Jay-Z and Kanye West during their “Watch the Throne” concert stop in London. Paltrow posted a photo of the kids making Jay-Z’s diamond hand sign with the caption, “Yup. Uncle Jay at the O2.”
