SPOTTED: Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White And Bar Refaeli Getting Cozy

Photo: Getty Images
Maxim’s hottest woman in the world, model Bar Refaeli, and Olympic gold medalist Shaun White were spotted getting close at a club in New York City this weekend, according to the New York Post. A source told the Post:
“They were all over each other. They were dancing, hugging, kissing — you name it.”
Refaeli left the club at around 3 a.m. when White walked her out and got her a car.
We’ll keep you updated on this interesting couple.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.