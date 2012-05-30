SPOTTED: Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White And Bar Refaeli Getting Cozy

Photo: Getty Images

Maxim’s hottest woman in the world, model Bar Refaeli, and Olympic gold medalist Shaun White were spotted getting close at a club in New York City this weekend, according to the New York Post. A source told the Post:



“They were all over each other. They were dancing, hugging, kissing — you name it.”

Refaeli left the club at around 3 a.m. when White walked her out and got her a car.

We’ll keep you updated on this interesting couple.

