Model Bar Refaeli Demands Roger Waters Stop Using Her Photo In Concerts

Twitter @BarRefaeli / Robert Cianflone – Getty Images Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli wants former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters to stop using her photo in his concert sets.

Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli was another face in the crowd at a Roger Waters concert in 2011, when she noticed a picture of herself on the wall.

Thrilled to be recognised by the former Pink Floyd frontman, Refaeli tweeted: “Crazy thing… Went to the Roger Waters show in Paris, and saw a pic of myself on the wall!!! #respect!!! I’m honoured [sic],” according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 28-year-old supermodel changed her tune after Waters sparked outrage among Jewish groups earlier this summer, the Daily Mail is reporting.

Waters, a known activist who supports a boycott of Israel, released a pig-shaped balloon marked with the Star of David into the sky during a concert in July. The Belgium show kicked off his European tour.

Inflatable pigs have been a staple prop of Pink Floyd concerts since the release of the “Animals” album in 1977. After Waters left the band in 1985, he continued to showcase them during solo performances.

YouTube screenshot The pig was emblazoned with ‘symbols of fascism, dictatorships and oppression of people.’

The pig launched into the Belgium arena depicted the Star of David juxtaposed with symbols of organisations and regimes from around the world.

“[The Star of David] was the only religious-national symbol which appeared among other symbols for fascism, dictatorships and oppression of people,” Alon Onfus Asif, an Israeli living in Belgium, told ynetnews.com. “Waters crossed the line and gave expression to an anti-Semitic message, beyond all his messages of anti-militancy.”

Supermodel Refaeli seemed compelled to agree, demanding via Twitter that Waters remove her picture from the concert prop wall.

She tweeted in Hebrew:

רוג’ר ווטרס, כדאי שתוריד את התצלום שלי מהוידאו ארט בהופעות שלך. אם כבר חרם- אז עד הסוף.

— Bar Refaeli (@BarRefaeli) August 21, 2013

The Daily Mail translated Refaeli’s tweet as, “Roger Waters, you better take my picture off of the video art at your shows. If you’re boycotting – go all the way.”

Waters — a seven-year supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS), a non-violent movement that opposes Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and fights for Palestinian human rights — defended the pig in an open letter on his Facebook page.

“Like it or not, the Star of David represents Israel and its policies and is legitimately subject to any and all forms of non violent protest,” Waters wrote. “To peacefully protest against Israel’s racist domestic and foreign policies is NOT ANTI-SEMITIC.”

Waters also noted that this particular pig has appeared at approximately 193 shows since 2010, and the concertgoer Asif’s complaint is “the first.”

This isn’t the first time Refaeli has been at the center of controversy concerning her home country.

In March, the Israeli Defence Force slammed the Israeli Foreign Ministry for picking Refaeli as the face of its new ad campaign, because she evaded serving Israel’s mandatory, two-year military service.

The Sports Illustrated bikini model married a friend because married women are exempt from the draft. She divorced after receiving her exemption.

Watch the Roger Waters concert footage below to see what set her off:

