Bar Refaeli Bares All In New Underwear Ad

Bar Rafaeli is baring all in the new black and white ads for her male and female underwear line, Under.Me.The 26-year-old model took to the tennis court in nothing but a white barely-there ensemble and a tennis racket.

Although Rafaeli has modelled for lingerie lines in the past, this is the Victoria’s Secret model’s first collection of her own.

“The philosophy is that underwear should complement your body, not steal the show,” Refaeli said in a statement. “It was appealing to me to do a line of underwear from the fabric I like with the basic, comfy design I always look for, as well as underwear that can actually be delivered to your door.”

Refaeli follows in the footsteps of Elle Macpherson and Gisele Bundchen, who have both launched highly successful lines of intimates.

