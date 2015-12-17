Leonardo DiCaprio's supermodel ex-girlfriend is being investigated for alleged tax evasion

Israeli supermodel Bar Rafaeli, the former girlfriend of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, is being investigated for allegedly avoiding tax, according to media reports in Israel.

Several media outlets in the country are reporting that Rafaeli — who dated DiCaprio for four years between 2005 and 2009 — was detained on Wednesday so that she could answer questions over what are described as “financial irregularities.”

No details of what exactly Rafaeli is alleged to have done wrong have emerged yet, but Israeli National News reports that the questions relate to her income in recent years, and the non-disclosure of luxury gifts, which are subject to income tax in Israel.

Israeli tax authorities have declined to confirm or deny the reports, the Jerusalem Post, one of Israel’s biggest newspapers, says.

However, a source quoted by the paper said: “There are few things that need to be determined, and we are in the initial stages of an investigation. That is why nobody will divulge details at this point. We will respect her and we will continue to probe things that did not add up during a review of records.”

One Israeli site, Haaretz, says that Rafaeli, who appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine’s swimsuit issue in 2009, will now have to give authorities $64,000 (£43,000) if she wants to leave Israel, although this has not been confirmed.

Rafaeli is expected to be released on bail on Thursday afternoon.

Business Insider will update this story as and when more details emerge.

