The most confident kid in the world created an incredible bar mitzvah music video

13-year-olds aren’t exactly known for their confidence and sense of self. Who can blame them?

But one young man has defied that stereotype in a homemade music video for his upcoming bar mitzvah that parodies songs like “Happy” by Pharrell and Lorde’s “Royals.”

Meet Brody Criz, who we’re calling the most confident kid in the world.

Brody created a music video for his bar mitzvah and the whole family joined in, even his brother, who’s super not into it.

He rewrote all of the lyrics to “Happy,” “Royals,” “All of Me” by John Legend, “Let it Go,” and Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines.”

Everything took on a Jewish theme.

“Because I’m Jewishhhh…,” he sings to the tune of “Happy.” “Clap along if you’re 13 and you’re no longer a youth,” go the new lyrics.

He’s also dressed as a rabbi.

This kid is seriously amazing, and no gif-ing or screengrabbing can do the video justice. Watch it here:

Brody Criz is not the first teen (or pre-teen, depending) to make his own bar mitzvah original production. In the past, a few others have gone viral, like Sam Horowitz, the star of YouTube’s viral mitzvah circuit last year. He ended up on the Ellen Show.

