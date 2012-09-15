A Minnesota Pub Is Now Selling Pregnancy Tests In The Women's Bathroom

Photo: Aprille via Flickr

Pub 500 in Mankato, Minn. is now officially the first bar to sell pregnancy tests.The bar is selling the tests in the women’s bathroom for $3 out of a vending machine, in what it says is an effort to help prevent the consumption of alcohol while pregnant, according to The New York Times.



The bar installed the machine in mid-July, just before the centres for Disease Control and Prevention released a survey stating that one in 13 pregnant women reported consuming alcohol.

It’s now been about two months since the dispenser was installed, and in the first month the bar sold about 12 tests, it told the NYT’s Christina Capecchi.

So why experiment with pregnancy test vending machines in a small Minnesota town?

Writes Capecchi:

While it may seem more apt to vend pregnancy tests in Vegas than Mankato, a college town in southern Minnesota, Mr. Crowe says the classy pub is a fitting location because the women at highest risk of drinking during pregnancy are professionals with disposable incomes and a proclivity for wine at dinner. They have college degrees and their household incomes exceed $50,000, according to a 1998 report in Obstetrics & Gynecology.

DON’T MISS: 10 Scientifically Proven Ways To Spice Up Your Sex Life >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.