Bar Exam Tweet Of The Day: The Girl With The Cocktail Dress And Hospital Bracelet

The Bar exam is over for many test takers. Bleary-eyed Texans, however, are waking up and preparing for the ever-so-evil Day 3.



Let’s hope today is a little less painful for one Texas examinee than Day 1 probably was. According to the Tweet pictured, one unnamed attorney-to-be took the advice to relax the day before the Bar exam a little too seriously.

We are, just for you, monitoring Twitter to bring you any must-see the BAR EXAM IS SO OVAH Tweets, but this one caught our eye early.

(Good luck to both the unnamed examinee and to @rachelbrucks, who we thank for providing this colour commentary.)

