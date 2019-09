That’s the theory of Barclays Capital.



They point to the closing of positions in key CDS markets, like Greece, Portugal, and Ireland, as a sign of this move.

The full trend line has yet to be revealed, but its seems like the big, bad, European regulators might be having an impact.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.