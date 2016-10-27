IGNITION 2016: This company could become the Pixar of virtual reality

Maureen Fan CEO and cofounder of Baobab Studios, Maureen Fan.

Virtual reality.

The words conjure up fascinating, futuristic possibilities — a new technological frontier for pioneers to explore.

But successfully pulling off VR requires a special ingredient that dates back to the beginning of human history: compelling storytelling.

That’s where Maureen Fan, the CEO and cofounder of Baobab Studios, comes in. A lifelong fan of animated films and a former Pixar intern, Fan has built up a team of former Pixar, Disney, and Dreamworks Animation employees to work on narrative VR projects.

Baobab Studios has already unveiled two such successful undertakings — “Invasion!” and “Asteroids!” — and it raised $6 million last year.

Fan’s development of an innovative kind of film company puts her at the forefront of VR’s ascension as both a technology and a creative medium. That’s why we’re excited she will be bringing her insight to Business Insider’s flagship conference this December. IGNITION will examine the future of the digital, featuring talks from a number of trailblazers.

Don’t miss Fan and the newly named CEO of Jaunt, George Kliavkoff’s discussion of the brave new world of VR at this year’s IGNITION. It’s all happening December 5-7 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

Other IGNITION speakers include Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer; Dave Finocchio, CEO of Bleacher Report; and Erik Huggers, president and CEO of Vevo.

Sign up today before tickets sell out!





