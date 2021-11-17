Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to 2 counts of contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon leaves the federal courthouse after testifying at the trial of Roger Stone in November 2019. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty to 2 misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon surrendered to the FBI on Monday morning.

The DOJ indicted Bannon last week after he failed to comply with a Jan. 6 select committee subpoena.

Steve Bannon on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to two counts of contempt of Congress.

The Justice Department charged Bannon on Friday after he refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. He rejected the committee’s demand that he sit for a deposition and produce relevant documents. The panel moved to pursue criminal contempt charges against him last month.

The Justice Department has previously declined to enforce criminal contempt referrals, but both Democrats and Republicans on the select committee said they expected that to change under the Biden administration.

Bannon surrendered himself to the FBI on Monday morning but remained defiant while speaking to reporters.

“We’re taking down the Biden regime,” he said.

Bannon is not the only associate of former President Donald Trump who’s failed to comply with the January 6 select committee’s investigation. On Friday, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows failed to show up for a deposition, and his lawyer said it’s up to the courts to resolve issues related to Trump’s assertion of executive privilege over matters related to the committee’s investigation.

Bannon’s lawyer made a similar argument last month, telling the committee that Bannon was not required to comply with the subpoena because it was “an issue between the committee and President Trump’s counsel.” He added that Trump’s lawyer, Justin Clark, had “directed” Bannon not to testify or turn over documents “until the issue of executive privilege is resolved.”

An attorney for Bannon did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.