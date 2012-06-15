Banning Facebook: Good Business Or Boneheaded Gaffe?

Australian ISP Telstra has banned its 50,000 employees from using Facebook at work, TechCrunch’s Duncan Riley reports. If this is the start of a trend, we’re going to quit.



Sure, Facebook can be a time-waster, but it’s an increasingly important tool for business. Melville, NY tech guru Jeff Pulver recently said he’s ditching LinkedIn for Facebook for all of his professional social networking. Several friends have had to switch to Google’s Gchat for workplace IMing because their employers either block AIM or frown upon it. And, really, what’s better for digital business: allowing well-connected, tech-savvy employees to have, um, frequently reinforced professional relationships… or alienating your entire workforce?

