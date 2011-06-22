It's Obvious: The Government Is Getting Closer And Closer To Just Totally Banning Cigarettes

Photo: Wikimedia COmmons

Today the FDA introduced graphic new warning labels for cigarettes, ensuring that any smoker has to get disgusted if they want to light up.Obviously this is just one of many steps towards the long shunning of cigarette smoking in society.



Outside of the home, there just aren’t that many places it’s legal to smoke, and it’s not ridiculous to ask how long you’ll even be able to smoke inside your home.

Today at a press conference announcing the new warning labels, HHS director Kathleen Sebelius was “evasive” on the matter of whether cigarettes will eventually be banned outright.

According to one twitterer who watched the press conference, she was asked if cigarettes will be banned, and she said “we are making great strides.” We can’t verify that particular quote.

All the big tobacco stocks (PM, MO, LO) are now down on the day, even while everything is surging. Clearly the space for cigarettes in American life is getting narrower and narrower.

Click here to see graphic pictures of the new warning labels >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.