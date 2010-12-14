70% Of Americans Want Big Wall Street Bonuses Banned

Katya Wachtel
bonuses

More than 70 per cent of Americans want big bonuses banned at the Wall Street firms that got federal bailout money, Bloomberg reported.

And one in six wants a 50 per cent tax on bonuses over $400,000.

7 per cent think bonuses are “an appropriate incentive reflecting Wall Street’s return to financial health.”

More Republicans support a ban on massive compensation, over Democrats and independents.

For more details, go to Bloomberg >

