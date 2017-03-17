Federal judges have blocked Trump's revised travel ban -- here's how many refugees have entered the US during his presidency

Federal judges blocked President Trump’s revised travel ban. The ruling was the second time Trump’s travel ban was blocked by a federal judge, dealing a blow to one of the president’s biggest campaign promises. The revised travel ban would have shut down the US refugee program for 120 days and barred citizens from six majority-Muslim nations. Here’s how many refugees have entered the US during Trump’s first seven weeks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.