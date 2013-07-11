Here's The Naked 'Project Runway' Billboard That Was Banned In LA

Heidi Klum may be Queen in the land of Lifetime’s “Project Runway,” but the city of Los Angeles has ruled that the supermodel’s billboard promos for the show’s upcoming 12th season be banned.



“The photo was set to run on billboards, posters, websites, bus shelters and in magazines, but the nude bodies were just a little too risque for the public in L.A.,” reports TooFab. “So a version with underwear will run in its place. “

New York, however, is more open to the ads. The racy promo will appear on billboards and in print magazines throughout the city.

Check out the ad below and judge for yourselves:

But it’s not the first racy promo for the fashion-design competition reality show.

For season nine, Klum posed for a poster wearing nothing but a snipped-off tie and a strategically placed pair of scissors.

For season 10, the she appeared in lingerie and heels while lounging atop hundreds of pairs of scissors.

But Klum’s latest racy ad isn’t the only time Lifetime has had to yank racy show promos.

“The Client List” star Jennifer Love Hewitt, revealed on “Conan” in May that she had to tone down the show’s billboards for the second season. The first season promos featured a full-body shot of the actress in lingerie, while the second season artwork featured her cut off at the chest.

“It was a bit of a scandal with the first billboards,” she admitted.

“They changed the billboard strategy,” noted Conan, showing the difference in the below photos.

Season one:

Season two:

