This Hilarious 'Banned' Mustard Ad Is Actually A Fake [THE BRIEF]

AgencySpy reports that the highly buzzed Grey Poupon ad uploaded to YouTube on Sunday is actually fake. The ad for the Dijon mustard is called “Banned Grey Poupon Ad” and it has over 500,000 hits so far. The creators of the ad use the pronunciation of the brand to get a few laughs, asking people what they “pou-pon.” It’s not the most creative ad, but it’s bound to make you laugh just a little bit.

Here’s the full fake ad:

The New York Times is receiving praise for its latest use of native advertising, created to promote the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black.” The campaign for the online series, which follows the lives of a group of women in prison and how they got there, is featured with a story by Melanie Deziel on women in prisons. Videos and illustrations are woven in to the story, while a small ad for the show at the top of the page and a larger ad at the bottom promote the original series.

Father’s Day was on Sunday and PRNewser celebrated by collecting some of its favourite tweets and Facebook posts dedicated to dad. Many brands got very creative with their shoutouts, including Google’s stat that Father’s Day was a more searched topic than soccer stars Messi, Neymar, and Ronaldo combined.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau released the “IAB Digital Mixology Playbook,” an in-depth guide to help spirits, wine, and beer brands advertise their products. The IAB conducted research and found that some spirits drinkers, mostly Millennials, are more likely to be on their smartphones and tablets. The playbook is meant to help these companies navigate the regulations they face in marketing alcoholic products in the U.S. and also suggest ways to market their products for mobile and tablet devices.

Digital media advertising revenue has now surpassed national TV advertising revenue according to a report by Magna Global released on Monday, reports Adweek. Magna Global’s report predicts that digital advertising will surpass total TV advertising by 2018.

Chipotle’s animated “The Scarecrow” YouTube video, created by CAA Marketing and Edelman, won the PR Grand Prix award at the Cannes festival, Ad Age reports.

Level 3 Communications will buy TW Telecom for around $5.68 billion.

Former Ogilvy & Mather managing directorMatt Dowshen has moved away from the big agency life to begin working at the smaller, independent agency Partners + Napier.

