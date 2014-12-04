JetBlue Permanently Bans YouTuber Over A 'Mean Girls' Tweet

Be careful what you tweet!

YouTuber Matthew Lush was permanently banned from JetBlue airlines after tweeting a “Mean Girls” joke at a customer-service representative named Regina (like the character Regina George) and including her employee identification number.

It all started when Lush was charged and booked for a flight without receiving any notification of the booking.

When he “tried to correct the error on the phone, an agent named Regina was apparently less than helpful, telling him he’d incur a $US150 charge. Lush refused the charge and decided to just take the flight instead of booking a new one,” The Daily Dot reports.

Then he sent out a tweet to his 154,000 followers: