Facebook finally unblocked a woman named Isis from its site -- but there is still a bigger issuer

Earlier Tuesday, Isis Anchalee tweeted that she had been suspended from Facebook because of her name.

“Facebook thinks I’m a terrorist,” Anchalee tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “Apparently sending them a screenshot of my passport is not good enough for them to reopen my account.”

Now, after submitting her passport photo three times, Anchalee says she is once again able to access her account.

Here’s that tweet. She also included a screenshot of a message she received from Facebook.

Third time sending in my information is the charm I guess. I’m back in :) pic.twitter.com/m0demGZitw

— Isis Anchalee (@isisAnchalee) November 17, 2015

She’s also retweeted a Facebook employee, who apologised for the mistake.

@isisAnchalee Isis, sorry about this. I don’t know what happened. I’ve reported it to the right people and we’re working on fixing it.

— omid farivar (@bromid) November 17, 2015

Tech Insider reached out to Anchalee to discuss the incident, but she declined, explaining she’d rather not start a “media storm,” and just wanted her account back.

While Anchalee’s account is online again, the incident draws attention to a larger and ongoing Facebook problem surrounding names. The platform has repeatedly come under fire for their name policy, including changing the names of people from regularly marginalized groups, including Native Americans, members of the LGBTQ community, and survivors of sexual violence, without their permission, the Daily Dot reports. In May, drag queens in San Francisco protested Facebook’s “real name policy,” which requires users to have “authentic names” and provide identification if asked.

While Facebook has broadened the kinds of ids it will accept to verify names, many people are still reporting issues with verifying their names and getting access to their accounts. Case and point, Isis Anchalee had to submit her request three times in order to get Facebook to let her back into her account.

It probably didn’t hurt, as pointed out by this Twitter user, that her story was published online.

@isisAnchalee or business insider writing about it ;)

— Matthew Horwitz (@MatthewHorwitz) November 17, 2015

