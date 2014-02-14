Banned Coach James Hird Will Return To Essendon As A Consultant In Round 23

Getty/ Quinn Rooney

Embroiled former Essendon coach James Hird will return to the Bombers side this season after receiving a 12 month ban in the supplement scandal which rifled the AFL club last year.

Despite only returning as a consultant, Hird’s return has caused many to question the club’s supposed “zero tolerance” stance in the scandal.

Following speculation Hird could be reinstated as senior coach in 2015, club president Paul Little has denied the rumours, telling The Herald Sun his suspension is “set in concrete”.

Little did say however that nothing would get in the way of Hird’s two-year senior coaching contract, which is valid until 2016.

Hird is due back in the coaching box in Round 23, as a consultant for new coach Mark Thompson, for the team’s grudge match against Carlton.

