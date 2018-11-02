Both classic books and contemporary novels have been banned in schools for a variety of reasons.

Reasons for banning books range from “profanity” and plotlines “centered around negative activity” to “X-rated” content and “Satanic” themes.

While some books have been reinstated by school districts after pushback from students and faculty, others remain blacklisted.

The American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracks the number of complaints that books receive in schools, tallying up the most frequently challenged books since 1990, as well as classic books that were challenged and banned throughout the 20th century into today.

Here are 11 books that have been banned in schools — and what made them so controversial.