- Classic books and contemporary young adult novels have been banned in schools.
- Language, sexual content, and even “Satanic” themes have all been the subject of complaints.
- A Tennessee school board just voted to ban “Maus,” a graphic novel about the Holocaust.
While some books have been reinstated by school districts after pushback from students and faculty, others remain blacklisted.
The American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracks the number of complaints that books receive in schools, tallying up the most frequently challenged books since 1990, as well as classic books that were challenged and banned throughout the 20th century into today.
Here are 11 books that have been banned in schools — and what made them so controversial.
It’s not the first time books from the series have been banned. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” made the list of the most challenged books in the 1990s even though the first book was only published in the US in 1999. “Harry Potter” books were also the most challenged books in the following decade, with complaints that they were “anti-family,” violent, and Satanic.
The book was also dropped from the curriculum at Duluth Public Schools in Minnesota in 2018, although it was still available for students to check out of libraries. Officials said the move came following complaints.
Michael Cary, director of curriculum and instruction at Duluth Public Schools, told the Duluth News Tribune at the time that, “We felt that we could still teach the same standards and expectations through other novels that didn’t require students to feel humiliated or marginalized by the use of racial slurs.”
It was also one of the 10 most challenged books in schools in 2017.
The book was published in 2007 but regained popularity due to the 2017 Netflix series based on it. The graphic content in the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” has also raised concerns among teachers.
Author Angie Thomas tweeted her dismay.
“I’m saddened to hear that a school district in Texas banned #TheHateUGive, but I’m also empowered — you’re basically telling the kids of the Garden Heights of the world that their stories shouldn’t be told. Well, I’m going to tell them even louder. Thanks for igniting the fire,” she wrote.
Fifteen-year-old student Ny’Shira Lundy collected 4,000 signatures in support of the book. The district put the books back on library shelves, but students must have permission from a parent to check it out.
Complaints from the Fraternal Order of Police in Charleston County, South Carolina, also put the book under review at Wando High School due to what the group called its “indoctrination of distrust of police.”
The earliest instance of the book being banned was 1960, when a teacher in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was fired for assigning the book to an 11th grade English class. The teacher was hired back after an appeal, but the book remained banned.
The book’s place on Missoula, Montana, high school’s list was challenged in 2009, but it was allowed to stay on the curriculum.
“Teenagers are critically engaged and thoughtful readers,” he said. “They do not read ‘Looking for Alaska’ and think ‘I should go have some aggressively unerotic oral sex.’ They also don’t read ‘The Outsiders’ and think ‘I should join a gang’ or read ‘Divergent’ and think ‘I should jump onto moving trains.’ So far as I can tell, that kind of narrow prescriptive reading seems only to happen inside the offices of school superintendents.”
In a statement, the school board said it did not intend to “diminish the value of Maus as an impactful and meaningful piece of literature, nor do we dispute the importance of teaching our children the historical and moral lessons and realities of the Holocaust.” However, “We simply do not believe that this work is an appropriate text for our students to study,” it said, citing the book’s “unnecessary use of profanity and nudity and its depiction of violence and suicide.”
The decision prompted a wave of national media coverage, with critics decrying the censorship as a blow to free expression and historical literacy — coming just before International Holocaust Remembrance Day.