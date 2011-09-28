17 Famous Banned Books You Probably Read As A Kid

In honour of Banned Books Week, here’s a few novels you can pull out of the attic in order to stick it to the man.
Reasoning: Promotes witchcraft and main character has no moral story arc.
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #1
Specific Example: Boston, Massachusetts
Reasoning: Profanity, encouraged disrespect of adults, death being central to the plot, encouraged secular humanism and/or satanism and blending of fantasy and reality.
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #28
Specific Example: Cromwell, Connecticut
Reasoning: Profanity, encouraged disrespect of adults, death being central to the plot, encouraged secular humanism and/or satanism and blending of fantasy and reality.
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #28
Specific Example: Cromwell, Connecticut
Reasoning: Questioning God/religious uncertainty and inappropriate dealings with the onset of puberty.
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #99
Specific Example: So prevalent since the 1960s that news stories on it seem non-existent. Got an example? Leave it in the comments!
Reasoning: Tanning female with partially exposed breast on the beach.
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 1990-1999: #87
Specific Example: Long Island, New York
Reasoning: Anti-religious/Christian propaganda, main characters drink and imbibe drugs (poppy).
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #8
Specific Example: Austin, Texas
Reasoning: Encouraged children to engage in socially unacceptable behaviour, profanity and promoted gambling.
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 1990-1999: #96
Specific Example: La Paz, Indiana
Reasoning: Profanity and the villain is never punished for her cruelty.
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #43
Specific Example: As with Judy Blume's other novel, this book has been banned for decades so finding a specific example is pretty difficult. Have one for me? Leave it in the comments!
Reasoning: Inappropriate for age group, desensitizes children to murder and encouraged violence as entertainment, drug use.
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2010: #5
Specific Example: Goffstown, New Hampshire
Reasoning: Communist and racist overtones, profanity, too scary for age group, encouraged disrespect of adults.
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 1990-1999: #50
Specific Example: Toledo, Ohio
Reasoning: Attempted marital rape of the main character and violence.
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #91
Specific Example: Kansas City, Missouri
Reasoning: Profanity, racial slurs and harsh depiction of racism in the South.
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #66
Specific Example: Orlando, Florida
Reasoning: Encouraged sexual promiscuity, euthanasia, belittles motherhood and family, violence, inappropriate themes, and disrespect of the elderly.
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #23
Specific Example: San Dimas, California
Reasoning: Inappropriate themes, explicit sexuality and offensive language.
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2010: #10
Specific Example: San Juan Capistrano, California
Reasoning: Violence, misogyny, promotion of witchcraft and too scary for age group.
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 1990-1999: #22
Specific Example: Boyertown, Pennsylvania
Reasoning: Promotion of witchcraft and crystal balls and anti-religious undertones.
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #90
Specific Example: Waterloo, Iowa
Reasoning: The series was banned for violence, inappropriate themes, and being too scary for age group.
Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #94
Specific Example: Minneapolis, Minnesota
