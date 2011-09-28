17 Famous Banned Books You Probably Read As A Kid

Donna D.

In honour of Banned Books Week, here’s a few novels you can pull out of the attic in order to stick it to the man.

This post originally appeared at BuzzFeed.

Harry Potter series

Reasoning: Promotes witchcraft and main character has no moral story arc.

Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #1

Specific Example: Boston, Massachusetts

Bridge to Terabithia

Reasoning: Profanity, encouraged disrespect of adults, death being central to the plot, encouraged secular humanism and/or satanism and blending of fantasy and reality.

Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #28

Specific Example: Cromwell, Connecticut

The Adventures of Super Diaper Baby

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Reasoning: Questioning God/religious uncertainty and inappropriate dealings with the onset of puberty.

Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #99

Specific Example: So prevalent since the 1960s that news stories on it seem non-existent. Got an example? Leave it in the comments!

Where's Wally?

Reasoning: Tanning female with partially exposed breast on the beach.

Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 1990-1999: #87

Specific Example: Long Island, New York

His Dark Materials

Reasoning: Anti-religious/Christian propaganda, main characters drink and imbibe drugs (poppy).

Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #8

Specific Example: Austin, Texas

How to Eat Fried Worms

Reasoning: Encouraged children to engage in socially unacceptable behaviour, profanity and promoted gambling.

Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 1990-1999: #96

Specific Example: La Paz, Indiana

Blubber

Reasoning: Profanity and the villain is never punished for her cruelty.

Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #43

Specific Example: As with Judy Blume's other novel, this book has been banned for decades so finding a specific example is pretty difficult. Have one for me? Leave it in the comments!

The Hunger Games

Reasoning: Inappropriate for age group, desensitizes children to murder and encouraged violence as entertainment, drug use.

Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2010: #5

Specific Example: Goffstown, New Hampshire

James and the Giant Peach

Reasoning: Communist and racist overtones, profanity, too scary for age group, encouraged disrespect of adults.

Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 1990-1999: #50

Specific Example: Toledo, Ohio

Julie of the Wolves

Reasoning: Attempted marital rape of the main character and violence.

Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #91

Specific Example: Kansas City, Missouri

Roll of Thunder Hear My Cry

Reasoning: Profanity, racial slurs and harsh depiction of racism in the South.

Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #66

Specific Example: Orlando, Florida

The Giver

Reasoning: Encouraged sexual promiscuity, euthanasia, belittles motherhood and family, violence, inappropriate themes, and disrespect of the elderly.

Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #23

Specific Example: San Dimas, California

The Twilight series

Reasoning: Inappropriate themes, explicit sexuality and offensive language.

Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2010: #10

Specific Example: San Juan Capistrano, California

The Witches

Reasoning: Violence, misogyny, promotion of witchcraft and too scary for age group.

Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 1990-1999: #22

Specific Example: Boyertown, Pennsylvania

A Wrinkle in Time

Reasoning: Promotion of witchcraft and crystal balls and anti-religious undertones.

Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #90

Specific Example: Waterloo, Iowa

Goosebumps

Reasoning: The series was banned for violence, inappropriate themes, and being too scary for age group.

Ranking on American Library Association List Of Banned Books 2000-2009: #94

Specific Example: Minneapolis, Minnesota

