Google Doesn't Recognise Some Really Strange Words In Android

Google bans over 1,400 English words in Kit Kat, the search giant’s latest version of Android operating system for tablets and smartphones.

To be clear, it doesn’t mean that you can’t ever type these words on Android. It just means that Google will mark the word as “incorrect” and pretend like it has no idea what you’re talking about. The words don’t exist in Android’s dictionary.

We first saw the news on Wired.

“Banned” words include:

Butt

Geek

Gonadatrophia

Irrumination

Pizzle

Thud

LSAT

Intercourse

Coitus

Screwing

Lovemaking

Panty

Braless

Tampax

Lactation

Preggers

Uterus

STI

Morphine

On the flip side, Google allows words like “marijuana,” “bong,” and “Nazi.” It’s also worth noting that words like “coitus,” “screwing,” and “lovemaking” are not banned on Jelly Bean, even though they are on KitKat.

Users can also go to their keyboard settings to turn off the filter that blocks foul language.

So just how does Google go about determining which words to ban? Well, as Wired reports, Google is declining to comment on how it compiles its list and how often it’s updated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.