BANNED! 13 Apps That Were Kicked Out Of The App Store

The Electronic Frontier Foundation turned some heads yesterday with its proclamation that Apple is a “crystal prison.”
Apple built a great platform that’s caught on around the world, but it controls aspects of it well after the consumer takes it home.
This is most evident in the App Store, where Apple gets to decide who is and who isn’t allowed to offer software for iOS customers.
These are the apps that weren’t lucky enough to make it.
Using publicly available information such as Facebook and Foursquare check-ins, Girls Around Me told the user where to find girls nearby.
It raised a lot of questions about privacy and safety for people not necessarily aware of how their information could be used, so it got banned.
We were shocked earlier this year when a full-blown tethering app appeared in the App Store, letting you circumvent your carrier's tethering fees.
It wasn't even up for a full day.
This game let you force African miners to dig for the minerals used to iPhones at gun point and catch suicidal factory workers as they jump off a building. It was promptly banned from the App Store, but you can still pick it up on Google Play.
This DOS emulator was a total gift for retro computing fans, but it was pulled for making it easy to play potentially pirated games.
After three years of successful sales on the App Store, Airfoil Speakers Touch, an app that let you beam your computer audio to your iDevice, got pulled after its most recent update.
It turned your device into an AirPlay receiver without Apple's blessing, so Apple banned it.
Exodus International got some attention as the church forwarding the idea of a 'gay cure.' Apple approved their app, came under fire, and promptly unapproved it.
This dogfighting game lets you train dogs and inject them with drugs to make them fearsome killers. It was pulled from the App Store but is still available on Google Play.
VLC is the go-to name for foolproof media players.
iOS users rejoiced when it arrived on their platform, but a licensing disagreement over the technology that made it possible to play just about any media file resulted in the app getting pulled from iTunes.
Famously frivolous, this $1,000 app simply displayed a picture of a diamond.
Apple pulled it because it didn't add any utility to the iPhone.
This 'game' has you shaking your phone to silence the cries of a baby. When you do it hard enough, X's appear over the baby's eyes.
It currently takes four taps to access your phone's Bluetooth settings. Using private APIs, Bluetooth OnOff gets you there with one.
Unfortunately, private APIs are against Apple's rules and the app disappeared.
Viddy is back in the Apple Store, but at one point it was booted out for having a pornography problem.
The company got itself back together and returned a more family-friendly product to iTunes.
Financial Times removed itself from the App Store.
As a periodical, it made its content available on a subscription basis via in-app purchases. But Apple takes 30% of all in-app purchases, so the publication ditched the App Store and went with a web app, where it keeps all its revenue.
