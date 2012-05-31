BANNED! 13 Apps That Were Kicked Out Of The App Store

The Electronic Frontier Foundation turned some heads yesterday with its proclamation that Apple is a “crystal prison.”



Apple built a great platform that’s caught on around the world, but it controls aspects of it well after the consumer takes it home.

This is most evident in the App Store, where Apple gets to decide who is and who isn’t allowed to offer software for iOS customers.

These are the apps that weren’t lucky enough to make it.

