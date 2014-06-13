Banksy's New York Street Art Could Sell For 2,000 Times Its Original Price

During his month-long “residency” in New York City last year, street artist Bansky pulled off a pretty ingenious stunt.

He set up a stand in Central Park and and had a huckster sell his original works for $US60 a pop. Just a few people purchased the stenciled, signed canvases, not realising they were tremendously valuable.

Now, two of those canvases are up for auction at Bonhams, and expected to sell for as much as £70,000 ($117,870) — nearly 2,000 times what they originally went for.

“Kids on Guns” is estimated to sell for between £50,000 ($84,179) and £70,000 ($117,870) at the July 2 auction in London.

“Winnie the Pooh” is expected to sell for between £30,000 ($50,507) and £50,000 ($84,179).

The works are being sold on behalf of a client, according to Bonhams.

The elusive artist Banksy unveiled a new piece of art on the streets of New York every day during October 2013. They included a sculpture of Ronald McDonald getting his shoes shined and a truck of squealing, animatronic farm animals.

