Banksy's New Street Art In His Hometown Of Bristol Has Already Been Vandalised

The British street artist Banksy has just published a rendition of Vermeer’s famous painting “Girl With a Pearl Earring.”

He replaced the earring with an outdoor security alarm for a much more Banksy-esque piece he calls “Girl with a Pierced Eardrum.”

The mural in Bristol, UK was vandalised within 24 hours of its first appearance. On Tuesday, the work was found with dark paint thrown across the woman’s face, according to BBC.

The new street art proves that reports of Banksy’s arrest were a complete hoax.

A false story on Monday claimed that Banksy’s London art studio had been raided and thousands of dollars of counterfeit money and future vandalism projects had been found, according to The Independent.

This is also not the first time that Banksy’s work has appeared in his hometown of Bristol. His painting Mobile Lovers was seen there earlier this year, which sparked a debated over the ownership of the mural between the youth club whose door it was painted on and the city council.

The secretive Banksy intervened and sent a letter to the owner of the youth club saying he could use it to raise money. The mural was sold for over over $US650,000 to keep the youth club open.

For more of Banksy’s work, head over to his artist’s website where he posts updates and photos of his street art.

