Banksy's new Disney-inspired theme park feels a bit like an episode of 'BoJack Horseman'

Looks like Banksy might have been bingewatching Netflix lately.

This past week, everything has been coming up Disney following the company’s D23 event, in which it announced all of its upcoming movies for the next two years.

During D23, it also announced some ambitious new plans for its amusement parks. This all set the stage for Banksy’s latest art project — which borders on social experiment — called “Dismaland.” It’s pretty similar to the plotline of an episode of “BoJack Horseman.”

Dismaland, a fake amusement park in the UK, lays out a decrepit version of Disneyland. The park will be around for the next five weeks.

If you visit the park, this is the first thing you will see:



It offers attractions such as this, in which a band of paparazzi photograph a dead Cinderalla. It feels less like a fun time with family and more like dark social commentary:



And this one, which will most likely bring “Blackfish” to mind:



For anybody who has been paying attention to Netflix’s lineup this summer, Dismaland might look oddly familiar.

In the second episode of season two of “BoJack Horseman,” Netflix’s only animated show, Todd (Aaron Paul), BoJack’s (Will Arnett) freeloading roommate, decides to start his own amusement park. Having been convinced that Disneyland isn’t real, he decides to call his amusement park Disneyland.

Netflix Todd (Aaron Paul) stars his own DisneyLand.

Todd’s version of Disneyland offers a lot of makeshift rides that somewhat violate various copyright laws.

Netflix The park isn’t very safe or fun.

Banksy’s art experiment feels like it violates just as many health codes:



By the episode’s end, Todd is taken to court by Disney for copyright infringement — until a loophole is found. The loophole? Walt Disney accidentally trademarked “Diisneyland” instead of “Disneyland.”

By the end, Disneyland is so creaky and filled with grease fires that it goes aflame and begins to collapse. Luckily for Banksy, he shouldn’t have those same troubles.

