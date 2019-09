Street artist Banksy headed to the Bronx for today’s installation of “Better Out Than In,” his month-long “residency” on the streets of New York City.

The stencil, a leopard-like cat lounging on a railing at the stadium, is titled “Bronx Zoo.”

There’s just one day left in Banksy’s New York series. We can’t wait to see what he has planned.

