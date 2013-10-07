Rebels Shoot A Flying Cartoon Elephant In Banksy's Latest Work

For the sixth day of his

month-long art installation in New York City, street artist Banksy has posted a YouTube video that shows footage of Islamist rebels using a bazooka to shoot Dumbo the Flying Elephant from the sky.

The video appears on Banksy’s website with the caption: “I’m not posting any pictures today. Not after this shocking footage has emerged…”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

There’s some speculation that the video is a reference to the DUMBO section of Brooklyn. Perhaps it will be the location of the artist’s next piece.

Yesterday, Banksy unveiled a graffiti-covered delivery truck containing a “mobile garden” complete with a waterfall:

Check out all of the previous works in Banksy’s New York art series “Better Out Than In” here.

