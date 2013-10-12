Banksy Unleashes A Creepy Slaughterhouse Delivery Truck On The Meatpacking District

Street artist Banksy has unleashed a slaughterhouse delivery truck filled with squealing, animatronic lambs, cows, and chickens on the streets of New York City.

The mobile installation, called “Sirens of the Lambs,” is the eleventh work in the artist’s month-long series in the Big Apple.

It will terrify children in the Meatpacking District today, and then tour the rest of the city for the next two weeks, according to Banksy’s website.

Banksy watchers first noticed the truck yesterday afternoon, on Court and Warren Streets in Brooklyn.

Here’s a video of the truck, in which you can hear the animals wailing:

The artist also posted a note on his website calling out whoever “stuck a tracking device on the garden truck” (a mobile garden unveiled last weekend), saying the device was now following a car service in Queens.

Here’s what that truck looked like:

