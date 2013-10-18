Banksy Taunts Cops After Mayor Bloomberg Calls Him A Vandal

Street artist Banksy is a wanted man.

The New York Post reports that the New York Police Department’s vandal squad is hunting for the elusive artist, who is 17 days into a month-long “residency” in New York City, in which he is unveiling a new work every day.

Mayor Bloomberg called Banksy a vandal, saying: “Graffiti does ruin people’s property and it’s a sign of decay and loss of control…Nobody’s a bigger supporter of the arts than I am. I just think there are some places for art and some places where — no art,” according to The Post.

He also said any of Banksy’s works on public property would be removed.

In response, Banksy posted a photo of today’s Post cover on his website, along with the caption, “I don’t read what i believe in the papers.”

Banksy also revealed his latest mural, a play on Japanese geishas. It’s located in the Bed Stuy neighbourhood of Brooklyn.

