Banksy Taunts Cops After Mayor Bloomberg Calls Him A Vandal

Julie Zeveloff

Street artist Banksy is a wanted man.

The New York Post reports that the New York Police Department’s vandal squad is hunting for the elusive artist, who is 17 days into a month-long “residency” in New York City, in which he is unveiling a new work every day.

Mayor Bloomberg called Banksy a vandal, saying: “Graffiti does ruin people’s property and it’s a sign of decay and loss of control…Nobody’s a bigger supporter of the arts than I am. I just think there are some places for art and some places where — no art,” according to The Post.

He also said any of Banksy’s works on public property would be removed.

In response, Banksy posted a photo of today’s Post cover on his website, along with the caption, “I don’t read what i believe in the papers.”

Post cover banksyBanksy NY

Banksy also revealed his latest mural, a play on Japanese geishas. It’s located in the Bed Stuy neighbourhood of Brooklyn.

BED STUY 02.SIZED private banksyBanksy NY

If you know the exact location of today’s work, please send an email and photo to [email protected]

Bed stuy 03 sized private banksyBanksy NY

Click here to see past works in the series, “Better Out Than In.”

