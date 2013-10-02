Banksy Tags The West Side In NYC Artwork #2

Graffiti artist Banksy kicked off a monthlong “residency” in New York City yesterday with a painting of two boys on the Lower East Side.

The piece was painted over within 24 hours, according to Gothamist.

Now the artist has revealed the second work in the series on his website. The only clue we have to its location is the caption “Westside.”

Here’s yesterday’s work, called “The Street Is In Play”:

It’s since been painted over: