British Town Is In An Uproar Over The Accidental Whitewashing Of Banksy's Masked Gorilla

Photo: Walt Jabsco via Flickr

Whether you love or hate his work, you probably recognise the name Banksy, the prominent, Bristol-born graffiti artist who has garnered attention from celebrities, art aficionados, and auctioneers over the past 10 years.Recently, a beloved Banksy public artwork featuring a gorilla in a pink mask was accidentally painted over in Eastville, Bristol, according to BBC. Restoration of the whitewashed gorilla could amount to thousands of pounds.



In response to the botched paint job, a Bristol councillor has proposed a register of public artworks that would require permission for the alteration of any such work, BBC reports.

Although Banksy’s works have been auctioned off for prices in the high thousands, many of his public pieces have actually been graffitied themselves.

Here’s a look at some other Banksy graffiti that’s been vandalised.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.