British Town Is In An Uproar Over The Accidental Whitewashing Of Banksy's Masked Gorilla

Photo: Walt Jabsco via Flickr
Whether you love or hate his work, you probably recognise the name Banksy, the prominent, Bristol-born graffiti artist who has garnered attention from celebrities, art aficionados, and auctioneers over the past 10 years.Recently, a beloved Banksy public artwork featuring a gorilla in a pink mask was accidentally painted over in Eastville, Bristol, according to BBC. Restoration of the whitewashed gorilla could amount to thousands of pounds.
In response to the botched paint job, a Bristol councillor has proposed a register of public artworks that would require permission for the alteration of any such work, BBC reports.
Although Banksy’s works have been auctioned off for prices in the high thousands, many of his public pieces have actually been graffitied themselves.
Here’s a look at some other Banksy graffiti that’s been vandalised.
This gorilla was accidentally whitewashed by the building's new owner, Saeed Ahmed, who did not realise the artwork's value.
This Banksy piece outside the swanky Grosvenor Hotel in Torquay, UK, was ruined after it was vandalised last May. The hotel had spent $1.25 million to protect the painting.
A Banksy work in Regent's canal was vandalised by a rival graffiti artist named Robbo, who re-emerged after leaving the graffiti scene in the 1980s.
