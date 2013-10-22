Banksy's Latest Stencil Is In The South Bronx

Street artist Banksy paid a visit to the South Bronx for today’s tag.

The stencil plays on what appears to be existing graffiti, which reads “Ghetto 4 Life.” Banksy added a young spray-painter and his butler (photos via his website).

The work is the 21st in Banksy’s month-long “residency” in New York City.

The artist visited the Upper West Side for yesterday’s work. The crowds scared off a would-be defacer early in the day.





But the piece was destroyed overnight:

