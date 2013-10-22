Banksy's Latest Stencil Is In The South Bronx

Street artist Banksy paid a visit to the South Bronx for today’s tag.
The stencil plays on what appears to be existing graffiti, which reads “Ghetto 4 Life.” Banksy added a young spray-painter and his butler (photos via his website).
The work is the 21st in Banksy’s month-long “residency” in New York City.
If you know the exact location of today’s work, please send us an email (and photo) at [email protected]
The artist visited the Upper West Side for yesterday’s work. The crowds scared off a would-be defacer early in the day.
But the piece was destroyed overnight:
Banksy’s “Hammer Boy” has been destroyed overnight #banksy #banksyny pic.twitter.com/QiEhOTNYue
— StreetArtNews (@streetartnews) October 21, 2013
Click here to see the rest of the works in the series.
