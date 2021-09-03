A half-destroyed Banksy artwork is getting auctioned off again. Watch the famous moment it unexpectedly began to shred itself.

Banksy’s shredded painting, re-titled Love is in the Bin. BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Banksy partially shredded one of his paintings after it was auctioned in 2018.

The half-shredded painting may go for up to $US7.13 ($AU10) million. The winning bid in 2018 was $US1.3 ($AU2) million.

The painting, “Girl with Balloon,” went through a secret shredder installed inside the bottom edge of the frame.

A Banksy painting that was partially – and unexpectedly – shredded in 2018 may go for almost six times its original price when it’s auctioned again this October, Bloomberg reported.

The original painting, titled “Girl With Balloon,” was sent through a secret shredder hidden in the painting’s large frame after the auction closed with a winning bid of 1.1 million euros ($US1.3 ($AU2) million).

Now re-titled “Love is in the Bin,” the bottom half of the painting is shredded in vertical strips, and only the red, heart-shaped balloon is visible in the frame. When “Love is in the Bin” returns to the Sotheby’s auction, it is estimated to sell for $US4.75 ($AU6) million to $US7.13 ($AU10) million.

The moment of the partial shredding was captured on video, and quickly made headlines as the audience was caught off guard.

“It appears we just got Banksy-ed,” Alex Branczik, senior director and head of contemporary art at Sotheby’s, said in a statement after the painting was shredded.

Banksy is an anonymous, England-based artist known for his street art and often anti-establishment messages. “Girl with Balloon” began as a graffiti mural, but is now one of the artist’s most recognizable paintings. After the original painting was shredded, someone assumed to be Banksy posted an Instagram video of a person in a hoodie tinkering with a shredder in the painting.

“A few years ago I secretly built a shredder into a painting,” the caption read. “In case it was ever put up for auction…”