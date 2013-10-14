Banksy Engaged In An Ingenious Stunt This Weekend, Secretly Selling Incredibly Valuable Art For Cheap On The Street

This is pretty clever.

Infamous street artist Banksy — who is in NYC for the entire month revealing new pieces of graffiti or art installations every day — took to the streets and sold original versions of his famous art at cut-rate prices.

The catch: The average passerby would have had no idea that the seller was really “Banksy” as opposed to a normal street huckster trying to make a buck on cheap prints using the artist’s famous images.

Banksy posted the following video, which was captured by secret camera, to his website:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

His site notes:

Yesterday I set up a stall in the park selling 100% authentic original signed Banksy canvases. For $US60 each. Please note: This was a one off. The stall will not be there again today.

Banksy’s art sells for hundreds of thousands so anyone who purchased a print automatically netted a serious fortune.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.