Banksy ‘s latest artwork, located in Greenpoint, is apparently a response to a rejected column in the New York Times about One World Trade Center.

The artist wrote on his website:

Today’s piece was going to be an op-ed column in the New York Times. But they declined to publish what I supplied. Which was this…

So he did this instead:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.