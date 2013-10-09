Banksy 'Quotes' Plato In His 8th Work In New York City

For the eighth work in his month-long series “Better Out Than In,” graffiti artist Banksy has painted a fake quote attributed to the Greek philosopher Plato on a blue door in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

The quote? “I have a theory that you can make any sentence seem profound by writing the name of a dead philosopher at the end of it.”

The mural is located at 266-270 Freeman Street in Greenpoint, according to StreetArtNews.

Yesterday the artist unveiled a “broken hearted” balloon in Red Hook:

It was defaced within hours:

Find the rest of the works in the artist’s month-long “residency” on the streets of New York here.

