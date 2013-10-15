Banksy Quotes 'Gladiator' In His Latest Mural

Over the weekend, street artist Banksy pulled an outrageous stunt in Central Park, selling valuable art on the cheap to unsuspecting tourists.

For today’s instalment in his month-long series on the streets of New York, he headed to Queens, where he painted a quote from the movie “Gladiator”:

“What we do in life echoes in eternity”

The elusive artist wrote on his website: “Some people criticise me for using sources that are a bit low brow (this quote is from ‘Gladiator’) but you know what? “I’m just going to use that hostility to make me stronger, not weaker” as Kelly Rowland said on the X Factor.”

A tipster let us know the work can be found in Queens at the southeast corner of 69th St. and 38th Ave.

London-based Banksy is unveiling a new art installation in New York City every day during the month of October for a project called “Better Out Than In.” You can see previous works in the series here.

