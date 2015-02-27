Banksy just published a new video from Gaza

David Silverman/Getty Images This rebel with flowers is one of Banksy’s most iconic works. It is also in Palestine, in Betlehem.

Banksy, the elusive London street artist, has just published a new video from Gaza, a Palestinian city on the Mediterranean coast which is separated from the rest of the Palestinian territories.

The city has been the target of Israeli operations several times, the last one in the summer of 2014, when at least 2,000 Palestinians were killed under Israeli shelling.

In 2005, Banksy painted nine satirical graffiti images on the wall between Israel and the West Bank.

In his new spoof video, Banksy invites followers to “make this the year you discover a new destination,” such as Gaza, which is only accessible thanks to underground illegal tunnels.

He also painted four graffiti stencils while in Gaza. One of them is this writing:

Another painting is a portrait of a cat with a big, pink ribbon. The cat is meant to play with the children of Gaza, who have no other toy since the 2014 war.

This graffiti is a carousel of children, in Banksy’s typical stencil technique.

The last work is inspired by The Thinker, a 19th century bronze statue by the French sculptor August Rodin.

Here is the full video:

