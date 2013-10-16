Banksy Pays Homage To The Twin Towers In Today's Artwork

Street artist Banksy paid homage to the World Trade Center and 9/11 in today’s installation of his month-long series, “Better Out Than In.”

A silhouette of the Twin Towers and the New York City skyline appear on a Tribeca building, along with a single flower. From the artist’s website:

Here’s a closer look:

The work marks the halfway point in Banky’s “artists residency” in New York City. Past works have included a mural quoting “Gladiator,” a slaughterhouse delivery truck filled with squealing stuffed animals, and an animated film featuring Islamist rebels and Dumbo the Flying Elephant.

