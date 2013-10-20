Banksy Spent $US50,000 On Security For His Latest Art Installation Near NYC's High Line

Anonymous street artist “Banksy” has some new artwork on display underneath New York’s High Line, and security guards and gates are making sure this one doesn’t get defaced like many of his others.

The famed artist paid the property owner on 24th Street near 10th Avenue $US50,000 to hang his works for five days under guard, according to The New York Post.

Uniformed security guards made sure onlookers followed the rules before checking out the work. From The Post:

“This is a private exhibit. There is zero tolerance. If you act up, we will close the gates and that’s that,” he told a crowd of excited fans. “You guys come in small groups. You get five minutes and then we rotate. Everybody gets a fair chance to go in and see the piece. No alcohol no dogs and if you guys behave yourselves we’ll be good to go,” the guard said.

Banksy, a British artist who’s on a month-long “residency” in New York City, collaborated with Os Gêmeos — a pair of identical twin brothers and street artists from Brazil — for the installation of “Better Out Than In” in Chelsea.

“Are you the sort of person who enjoys going to art galleries, but wished they had more gravel in them? Then this temporary exhibition space is for you,” Banksy writes of the works on his website. “Housing just two paintings but also featuring a bench, some carpet and complimentary refreshments. Opens today through Sunday 11am til midnight.”

