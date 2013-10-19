Banksy Collaborated With Brazilian Graffiti Artists For Today's NYC Installation

Graffiti artist Banksy has collaborated with Os Gêmeos — a pair of identical twin brothers who are known for their street art in Brazil — for today’s instalment of “Better Out Than In,” his month-long “residency” in New York City.

The two pieces are located in far West Chelsea (on 24th Street between 10th and 11th Avenues), and are being closely guarded, according to Gothamist. The works, which are large paintings, appear to be hanging by chains from a railroad trestle.

Here are the two works, via Banksy’s Instagram account:

They combine Banksy’s stencil style with the yellow-tinged, cartoonish people Os Gêmeos made famous on the streets of São Paulo.

Those who are following Banksy’s appearance in New York City may recognise the works: They were featured in The Village Voice when the paper ran an interview with the elusive artist earlier this month.

It’s no surprise the paintings are being guarded. New York City Mayor Bloomberg has called Banksy a “vandal,” and the New York Police Department’s vandal squad is apparently on the hunt for him.

You can see the rest of the works in Banksy’s series here.

