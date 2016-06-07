A British school named one of its buildings after Banksy -- and the artist thanked them with a surprise mural

Elusive street artist Banksy just gave the ultimate thank-you note to a group of school children in the UK.

Bridge Farm, a primary school in Bristol, recently renamed one of its buildings after the artist, who was born in the city. When students returned after a break, they found a mural by Banksy himself, along with a note telling them “Remember — it’s always easier to get forgiveness than permission.”

A spokesman for the artist confirmed to the BBC that the work was genuine, and the school says it has no plans to sell the art.

According to BBC News’ Jon Kay, a 7-year-old named Charlie picked Banksy’s name for the building:

It was seven-year-old Charlie who chose to name one of the school houses after #Banksy – and got a mural in return pic.twitter.com/uxzeSC0TBa

— Jon Kay (@jonkay01) June 6, 2016

And here’s the note the school’s caretaker found near the mural:

#Banksy left this letter for Bridge Farm School. The caretaker found it – with the 14ft painting. pic.twitter.com/w9bqvniKEg

— Jon Kay (@jonkay01) June 6, 2016

It says:

Dear Bridge Farm School,

Thanks for your letter and naming a house after me. Please have a picture. If you don’t like it feel free to add stuff — I’m sure the teachers won’t mind. Remember — it’s always easier to get forgiveness than permission.

Much love,

Banksy

